Habsiguda school case: Boy’s jump appears intentional, say police

HYDERABAD : In the case of an 11-year-old boy who jumped off his school building in Habsiguda, the Osmania City police suggest it appears to be a deliberate act. This conclusion is based on the statements of the victim’s friends; however, no case has been registered.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the Class 4 student went to the second floor of his school during a break and jumped off. Cleaners who saw the boy lying unconscious on the ground immediately alerted the management. Subsequently, he was moved to a hospital. The father of the victim was alerted and rushed to the hospital.

Sources said the boy jumped from the second floor and landed on his legs, causing multiple fractures in his legs and a head injury. The sources added that the police tried talking to the victim’s friends, who revealed that the boy had shown signs of suicidal thoughts and would question them about the purpose of life. One of the boys even said that the minor asked him if he would accompany him to die.

He is a good student, jolly around family: Parents

On the contrary, the boy’s parents said that he is a decent student, ranking 15th in exams, and shows signs of mischief while around his family.

The sources said that no case has been registered so far since there is no clear information about what exactly happened at the time of the incident. Only when the victim recovers and is discharged, will there be a scope to understand what happened during the incident and register a case accordingly.

There are also suspicions that pressure from the school management might have driven him to attempt suicide, but this will only be clarified after the victim recovers.

Would ask friends about purpose of life

