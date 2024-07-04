Hear cases on Jagan Mohan Reddy daily, CBI court ordered

HYDERABAD : The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Special Court for CBI cases, which is hearing the disproportionate assets case registered against former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to conduct hearings on a daily basis.

The high court observed that there was not much progress in the case proceedings for years now.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar was dealing with a PIL filed by former minister and Kapu patriarch Chegondi Venkata Harirama Jogaiah before the elections seeking directions to the CBI court to conclude the trial against Jagan before 2024 polls.

Harirama Jogaiah informed the court that Jagan and the other accused, including YSR Congress senior leader V Vijayasai Reddy, filed 129 discharge petitions in the 20 cases registered by the CBI and ED and being tried by the Principal Special Judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad, and the Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Nampally.

In an earlier hearing, the court had directed the CBI and the courts concerned to conclude all the trials against Jagan expeditiously.

When the petition came for hearing on Wednesday, Harirama Jogaiah told the court that the accused were deliberately delaying the trial and sought directions for expeditious hearings.

Agreeing with the petition, the bench directed the CBI court to conduct hearings on a daily basis and submit a report on the progress of the trial to the high court.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing to July 23 and asked the CBI court to submit its report on the proceedings of the trial on that day.

