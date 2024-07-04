Hyderabad office market soars: 5 mn square feet leased in H1 2024

HYDERABAD : The Hyderabad office market is experiencing phenomenal growth, fuelled by a surge in demand from both domestic and global companies. According to Cushman & Wakefield’s latest report, the gross leasing volume (GLV) for the first half of 2024 (H1) is projected to reach 5 million square feet (msf), an increase of nearly 40% compared to the 3.6 msf recorded in H1 2023. This positive momentum is attracting a wave of companies to Hyderabad, solidifying its position as a leading business destination, the report stated.

As per the report, while the IT-BPM (Information Technology and Business Processing Management) sector continued to hold the top spot with a 36% share in gross leasing, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector emerged as a strong contender, capturing 29% of the market share in H1 2024. This rise can be attributed to the influx of major BFSI organisations establishing a presence in Hyderabad, the report added.

“The prime submarket of Madhapur continued its dominance, accounting for 83% of overall leasing activity in H1 2024. However, due to limited supply in Hitec City, the Gachibowli market is expected to see a rise in demand for the next 2–3 years,” it projected.

The report pointed out that while Gachibowli’s overall vacancy rate remains high at around 47%, premium developments in the submarket are experiencing a faster decline in vacancy levels. Madhapur’s vacancy is expected to dip into single digits within the next two quarters, it added.