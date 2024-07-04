Phone-tapping case: CBI asked to issue Blue Notices to accused

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad City Police in their counter filed in the high court in the phone-tapping case on Wednesday said that efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused persons, A-1 T Prabhakar Rao and A-6 A Shravan Kumar Rao, who have left the country and taking shelter in the US in gross violation of the purpose of their visas.

“Proposals have been sent to CBI, Delhi for issuing of Blue notice against both the absconding accused persons through the Interpol. This is under process at CBI,” said an official.

The Regional Passport Authority has been requested to impound the passports of Prabhakar Rao and Sravan Kumar as there are non-bailable warrants issued against both of them. Prabhakar Rao is the former chief of SIB and Shravan Kumar is a senior executive of a vernacular media.

The city police filed the counter in a suo motu case taken up by the high court in response to a news report. The city police urged the court to close the suo motu case and allow them to go ahead with further investigation. In their counter, police said that they are carrying out investigation in all seriousness and efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused.

Police also informed the court that the accused officers also obtained CDRs of IPDRs of phone numbers belonging to A Revanth Reddy, A Kondal Reddy, A Tirupathi Reddy, Vinay Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Eatala Rajender, Eatala Nithin, Shivadhar Reddy, AR Srinivas, Raghavendar Reddy, Ronald Ross, Dharmapuri Arvind, M Ramesh Reddy, Mega Srinivas Reddy, Mynampally Rohith, PD Krishna Kishore, IAS officer Divya, Sasank Tatineni, Sunil Reddy, Chiluka Rajendar Reddy, K Venkata Ramana Reddy, Narendranath Choudari, Ch Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna, Maheshwar Reddy of AMR Infra, Veeramalla Satyam and several others. The high court posted the case to July 23 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, the state government sought more time from the Telangana High Court to provide updates on the ongoing investigation into the alleged phone-tapping case.

In the comprehensive counter affidavit filed on behalf of the state government, Additional Advocate General Imran Khan assured the court of substantial progress by the next hearing scheduled for July 23.

What is Blue Notice

A Blue Notice is an alert used by Interpol to share information globally about wanted individuals. Blue Notices are issued prior to or immediately after the filing of criminal charges, whereas Red Notices, which request the arrest of a fugitive, generally follow criminal convictions.