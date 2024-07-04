Rythu Bharosa implementation after consulting all stakeholders: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD : Responding to the BRS leaders accusing the Congress government of failing to fulfil its promise of enhancing input subsidy for farmers, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the Cabinet sub-committee formed to frame guidelines for Rythu Bharosa will hold consultations with all stakeholders before implementing the scheme.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that the government will also table the people’s suggestions in the Assembly.

“Our government will not take unilateral decisions like [former chief minister]KCR. After all, we are going to distribute public money which is collected through direct and indirect taxes. We will consult all the stakeholders and implement the schemes based on their suggestions,” he said.

Reacting to BRS working president KT Rama Rao stating that the issue of merger of seven mandals in Andhra Pradesh should be taken up during the meeting of chief ministers of the two Telugu states, Vikramarka said: “It was due to conspiracy of the BRS and BJP that the seven mandals were merged in Andhra Pradesh. KCR was in power when the seven mandals from Khammam were merged in AP.”

“The BRS leaders should stage a deeksha (protest) with a demand to re-integrate the seven mandals in Telangana. When the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act was enacted, the seven mandals were in Telangana,” he added.

When asked about the Congress facing criticism for encouraging defections from the pink party, Vikramarka said: “The BRS hatched a conspiracy to topple the government, and that’s why the BRS MLAs are joining the Congress.”

Commenting on the farmer suicides in his Assembly segment of Madhira, he said that it was very unfortunate that a farmer has ended his life by suicide.

“No one, not just farmers, should take such extreme step. A probe has been ordered into this incident and wrongdoers will not be spared,” he said.