Telangana: Tardy progress of trials against MLAs, MPs upsets HC

HYDERABAD : The Telangana High Court on Wednesday questioned the state government about the tardy pace of trials against MLAs and MPs.

Stressing the need for expediting trials against legislators in line with the Supreme Court’s directives, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar expressed surprise at the minimal progress of trials against legislators in the last one month.

Reviewing the progress of these trials, the court directed the state government to provide details of the summons issued to the accused and the witnesses examined over the past month. The matter was then scheduled for further hearing on July 23.

The review follows the Supreme Court’s guidelines in the Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay case, which the high court adopted as a suo motu case to monitor the progress of trials against MPs and MLAs. The high court had conducted a similar review last month.

Senior advocate G Vidyasagar, representing the High Court Registrar, submitted a status report that said that 115 cases were registered against MPs and MLAs in the state. Of these, summons are yet to be issued in 46 cases, the report said.

The bench expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of prosecution, noting that only nine summons were issued in the last month.

The court questioned why summons had not been issued despite the availability and public presence of the MPs and MLAs involved. The bench also sought an explanation for the delay in summoning witnesses. In response, Additional Advocate General requested additional time to provide the required details.

The case will be heard next on July 23.