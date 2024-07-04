Two Hyderabad salesmen held for drugging, raping colleague

HYDERABAD : Two real estate salesmen allegedly drugged and raped their female colleague near an under construction building at Miyapur in the late hours of Sunday. The accused, identified as Sanga Reddy and Janardhan Reddy, were arrested and sent to judicial remand by the Miyapur police on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman had recently joined the company and met with the accused in Sun City on Sunday. The two men offered her a hostel room in Miyapur to freshen up after which they went to visit a site in Yadagirigutta at around noon.

As the meeting ended at 9 pm, the accused offered to drop her back at the hostel. Later, while they were driving near an under construction site, they pretended that the car broke down. They asked her if she would want to eat anything and though she refused their offer, they gave her a sweet and a cold drink.

After consuming the drink, she felt dizzy and they asked her to eat the sweet to feel better. However, she felt more dizzy and the duo took advantage of the situation and sexually harassed her.

The Uppal police have filed a case and a zero FIR was registered and the case was transferred to Miyapur police station.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 376, 323, 509 and 420.