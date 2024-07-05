Air pollution blamed for 5.6% of Hyderabad deaths, study finds

HYDERABAD : A new study mapping the association between Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 exposure and daily mortality in 10 Indian cities between 2008 and 2019 says that 5.6% of the deaths in Hyderabad during this period can be attributed to air pollution.

The study, published in the Lancet Planetary Health journal on Thursday, said that while air pollution took around 12,000 lives per year in Delhi, Shimla saw 59 deaths between 2008 and 2019.

The study was conducted by researchers from Ashoka University, the Centre for Chronic Disease Control, Karolinska Institute, Harvard University and Boston University, among others.

It says that 5,552 deaths that occurred in Hyderabad during this period can be attributed to PM 2.5 exposure. Per year, 1,597 deaths can be attributed to PM 2.5 exposure, the study added.

The researchers observed that a 10 µg/m³ increase in 2-day moving average of PM 2.5 was associated with 1.4% higher daily mortality. Using the integrated exposure-response curve, the researchers observed that 7.2% of all daily deaths were attributed to PM 2.5 concentrations higher than the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The authors of the study stated that the results of the study have direct relevance to policy in several ways. As the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) are substantially more relaxed than the WHO guidelines for acceptable exposure for all pollutants, the authors said that the study could add to the growing local evidence base that could be utilised for developing new standards for the country.