Congress postpones key appointments amid internal disputes in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The Congress high command is caught on the horns of a dilemma over choosing a new president for the TPCC and filling the six slots in the Cabinet due to differences among the state party leaders.
The AICC had planned to give green signal for the Cabinet expansion before July 4 and appoint a new PCC president but Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, senior ministers, AICC state in-charge and AICC secretaries were unable to come to a consensus. Unable to make them fall in line, the high command has postponed the exercise.
Sources in the party said that three key ministers are exerting pressure on the party’s high command to appoint their supporter as PCC president. One minister requested the high command to appoint a Madiga leader as PCC chief as this community is under-represented in the party and government.
Meanwhile, the chief minister has requested the high command to ensure social justice while appointing the PCC president, either an SC or ST or BC. Due to differing opinions, the AICC postponed the appointment of PCC chief.
Karnataka model
While this is so, a senior minister is lobbying for either the PCC president’s post or the working president’s post to one of his supporters.
The minister argued that in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is doubling up as PCC chief and wanted a similar arrangement in Telangana too.
There was pressure on the party’s high command in one district over taking a legislator into the Cabinet at a time when his brother is already a minister. The leader who is bringing pressure is insisting that if the party takes the minister’s brother into the state Cabinet, it also should provide a berth to a legislator in another district regardless of the fact a member of the family has already been rewarded with a position.
The minister, who is arguing against inclusion of another minister’s brother into the Cabinet, pointed out that it would lead to group politics in the district. The party’s high command told him that it had promised to take him into the Cabinet knowing fully well that his brother is already a minister.
Another minister is lobbying to secure a berth in the Cabinet for an MLA who is very close to him, but the party high command told him that it was committed to the promise it had made to the MLA that he would be taken into the Cabinet ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Seniors working against CM?
There is talk, though in subdued voices in Gandhi Bhavan, that senior leaders of the party have joined hands to prevent the CM from filling the vacant berths in his Cabinet with his supporters. But other sources in the party said that their game plan may come unstuck as senior leader of the party Rahul Gandhi wants to give a free hand to Revanth Reddy. The Congress leaders are doubtful if Cabinet expansion and appointment of a new president to the PCC would take place before Sravana masam.
The AICC sources said the party would take a call on the expansion of the Cabinet after going through the report that the fact-finding committee would submit in the last week of this month on what went wrong in the Lok Sabha elections. The party expected to win at least 12 seats but had to contend with just eight.
An MP from Telangana said that the high command at present is preoccupied with Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Delhi Assembly elections and has little time at its disposal to turn its attention to Telangana.
At the same time, the high command is also keen on replacing the existing PCC presidents in several states. The party is also considering expansion of the All India Congress Committee where the existing secretaries and in-charges would move to the next level. To take a call on who should be rewarded and who should be punished, the report to be submitted by the fact finding committee would become crucial, source said.