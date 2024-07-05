Congress postpones key appointments amid internal disputes in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The Congress high command is caught on the horns of a dilemma over choosing a new president for the TPCC and filling the six slots in the Cabinet due to differences among the state party leaders.

The AICC had planned to give green signal for the Cabinet expansion before July 4 and appoint a new PCC president but Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, senior ministers, AICC state in-charge and AICC secretaries were unable to come to a consensus. Unable to make them fall in line, the high command has postponed the exercise.

Sources in the party said that three key ministers are exerting pressure on the party’s high command to appoint their supporter as PCC president. One minister requested the high command to appoint a Madiga leader as PCC chief as this community is under-represented in the party and government.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has requested the high command to ensure social justice while appointing the PCC president, either an SC or ST or BC. Due to differing opinions, the AICC postponed the appointment of PCC chief.

Karnataka model

While this is so, a senior minister is lobbying for either the PCC president’s post or the working president’s post to one of his supporters.

The minister argued that in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is doubling up as PCC chief and wanted a similar arrangement in Telangana too.

There was pressure on the party’s high command in one district over taking a legislator into the Cabinet at a time when his brother is already a minister. The leader who is bringing pressure is insisting that if the party takes the minister’s brother into the state Cabinet, it also should provide a berth to a legislator in another district regardless of the fact a member of the family has already been rewarded with a position.

The minister, who is arguing against inclusion of another minister’s brother into the Cabinet, pointed out that it would lead to group politics in the district. The party’s high command told him that it had promised to take him into the Cabinet knowing fully well that his brother is already a minister.

Another minister is lobbying to secure a berth in the Cabinet for an MLA who is very close to him, but the party high command told him that it was committed to the promise it had made to the MLA that he would be taken into the Cabinet ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.