Hyderabad Municipal panel sanctions road development plans, GIS survey

HYDERABAD : The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation standing committee met on Thursday.

The meeting, which was chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and attended by GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata, standing committee members, and senior officials, approved eight items and one table item.

The meeting primarily focused on the development of roads and junctions.

The committee approved the agency M/s. NeoGeoinfo Technologies Pvt Ltd for the “Implementation of GIS-based survey and mapping of properties and utilities in GHMC.” This project, has a 18-month schedule.

A road development plan from Jail Garden to Sri Renuka Yellamma was sanctioned. This plan involves constructing a high-level bridge connecting Chaderghat on the Musi River.

A revised road alignment from Biodiversity to Khajaguda via STP and Roda Mistry College was approved.

The proposal includes an 18-metre and 12-metre wide road, reducing the original 30-metre width.

The committee passed a resolution to allot 711 sq yd of land to Santoshi, wife of Colonel Santosh Babu, who was martyred in the Indo-China conflict in 2020.