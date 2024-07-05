Minister shocked by poor facilities at TSIIC Warangal office, orders immediate modernization

HANAMKONDA : IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu expressed his dismay over lack of basic facilities at the Warangal zonal office of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).
The minister, who made a surprise visit to the office on Thursday, was shocked to see that the staff did not even have proper chairs.
He immediately ordered TSIIC Zonal Manager Swami Naik to modernise the office and provide basic facilities to the staff within a month.
The minister also addressed commercial activities taking place in industrial areas like Rampur and Madikonda, originally allotted at subsidised rates for industries in Warangal district. An immediate survey was ordered to identify lands illegally converted for commercial use.
Sridhar Babu highlighted the enforcement of penalties, which are mandated under rules, ranging from 20% to 50% based on road width, for companies found to be violating land use regulations.
Earlier in the day, the minister said that the state government is committed to fostering the IT industry in Warangal and extending support to companies willing to establish their units in the historic city.
Addressing the gathering after inaugurating RAKS IT Solution in Hanamkonda, Sridhar Babu appealed to NRIs to collaborate to ensure development of the state. He assured that the government would support them in setting up IT companies, emphasising their potential to generate employment for local educated unemployed youth. He also announced plans to develop Warangal on par with Hyderabad.
Currently, IT firms like Cyient, Tech Mahindra and Quadrant Resources operate in the IT Incubation Centre of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) at Madikonda. RAKS IT Solutions has now commenced operations, Sridhar Babu said.
“The establishment of these companies in Warangal is expected to improve employment opportunities for IT students. The Congress government is also committed to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in the state through dedicated policies,” the IT minister said.
Later, the minister visited LB College and participated in the golden jubilee celebrations. He announced that the state government plans to establish a digital university.
