Minister shocked by poor facilities at TSIIC Warangal office, orders immediate modernization

HANAMKONDA : IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu expressed his dismay over lack of basic facilities at the Warangal zonal office of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

The minister, who made a surprise visit to the office on Thursday, was shocked to see that the staff did not even have proper chairs.

He immediately ordered TSIIC Zonal Manager Swami Naik to modernise the office and provide basic facilities to the staff within a month.

The minister also addressed commercial activities taking place in industrial areas like Rampur and Madikonda, originally allotted at subsidised rates for industries in Warangal district. An immediate survey was ordered to identify lands illegally converted for commercial use.

Sridhar Babu highlighted the enforcement of penalties, which are mandated under rules, ranging from 20% to 50% based on road width, for companies found to be violating land use regulations.

Earlier in the day, the minister said that the state government is committed to fostering the IT industry in Warangal and extending support to companies willing to establish their units in the historic city.