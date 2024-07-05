NCW demands urgent action report on Miyapur gang rape case

HYDERABAD: Condemning the reported gang rape of a woman by her two colleagues at Miyapur on Wednesday, the National Commission for Women on Thursday wrote a letter to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta seeking a detailed action report on the incident within three days.

In the letter sent, the Chairperson of the NCW urged the police to conduct a fair and time bound investigation and noted that besides compensation, the victim should be given free medical treatment.

A day ago, two real estate salesmen were arrested for allegedly drugging and raping their female colleague inside a car near an under construction building at Miyapur on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sanga Reddy and Janardhan Reddy, had picked up the woman from near a hostel on Sunday morning and then went to visit a site in Yadagirigutta.

After the meeting, the accused offered to drop her back at the hostel. Later, while they were driving near an under construction site, they pretended that their car broke down and offered her food. When she refused to eat, they gave her a sweet and a cold drink that were allegedly spiked.

“After consuming the drink, she felt dizzy and they asked her to eat the sweet to feel better,” the Miyapur police said. “However, she felt more dizzy and the duo took advantage of the situation. They undressed her, touched her inappropriately, abused her and beat her,” the police added. After hours of harassing her, the accused left her at the hostel and fled away.

Initially, the Uppal police filed a case and a zero FIR was registered. The case was then transferred to Miyapur police station and a case has been registered under IPC Sections 376, 323, 509 and 420.