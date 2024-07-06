BRS loses majority in Adilabad municipality as councillors defect to Congress

ADILABAD: The BRS on Friday lost its majority in the Adilabad municipality after several of its councillors joined the Congress, raising the ruling party’s strength from five to 18.

BRS councillors, supported by the BJP, moved a no-confidence motion against municipal vice chairman Zaheer Ramzani who had recently switched from BRS to Congress. Just before the no-confidence motion was taken up for vote, some BRS councillors who supported it, including BRS floor leader Bandari Satish, announced that they were joining the Congress.

They made this move in the presence of Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka. The councillors said that they decided to join the Congress as they were upset with BRS district president Jogu Ramanna’s decision to align with the BJP for the no-confidence motion. Incidentally, the decision of the saffron party councillors to back the no-confidence motion also drew criticism from state BJP leaders.

The municipal council has 49 councillors, with BRS having 24 seats, BJP 11, Congress and AIMIM five each and four independents. The AIMIM is expected to support Congress.