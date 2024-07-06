Conductor helps woman give birth on Hyderabad bus

HYDERABAD: A woman gave birth to a baby girl in a TGSRTC bus that halted at Bahadurpura on Friday morning with the help of the conductor and passengers. Both the mother and child are safe.

Bus conductor R Saroja told TNIE that Shwetha Rathnam, the pregnant woman, boarded the bus (1Z) around 7 am at Aramghar along with her mother to go to Government Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj.

She was already suffering from labour pains when she boarded the bus. When the bus reached Bahadurpura, the labour pains grew intense and Saroja asked the driver to pull to the side of the road.

“As the labour pains intensified, it was clear that we could not afford to wait till the bus reached the hospital. I called other female passengers for help while the male passengers vacated the bus. With the help of old shawls she (Rathnam) was carrying and other items, the baby was born. The delivery took around 15 to 20 minutes,” said Saroja.

She said she was well aware of the nitty-gritty of childbirth which she learnt from her mother-in-law, a former midwife. “I feel proud and happy to help the mother deliver naturally,” Saroja said.

After the birth of the baby girl, Shwetha Rathnam and her mother were dropped off at the Petlaburj hospital for further medical attention.