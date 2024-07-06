Fireworks expected at GHMC meeting on July 6

HYDERABAD: Sparks are expected to fly during the ordinary council meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) scheduled for Saturday since it will be the first such meeting after Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy switched from the BRS to the Congress.

Vijayalaxmi and Srilatha Reddy switched sides just before the Lok Sabha polls and had drawn severe criticism from the BRS.

On Friday, BRS MLAs, MLCs and GHMC corporators convened at Telangana Bhavan to strategise on how to corner the Mayor and her deputy. They plan to demand the resignation of both on the ground that they were elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor on the BRS banner and their positions are now untenable due to their defection.

The Congress has prepared a counter-strategy, intending to challenge the BRS calls for resignation by highlighting the pink party’s history of engineering defections.

The BJP is believed to have decided to stay aloof from the expected ruckus and instead focus on productive discussions about city and public welfare issues and press for a smooth meeting without disruptions.

The MIM too plans to address issues such as sanitation, roads, desilting, and street lighting.

Earlier, BRS leaders, including former minister and Sanathnagar MLA T Srinivas Yadav, held a meeting to discuss tactics for the council session. Those present said that they would raise public issues and developmental concerns and corner the Congress dispensation for allegedly halting development projects approved by the previous administration, inadequate sanitation, and poor management of stormwater drains.

On their part, the GHMC officials are preparing for a showdown and expected fireworks at the meeting. Newly-appointed GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata, who would be presiding over her first council meeting, has asked senior officials to be well-prepared to provide detailed answers to all queries.