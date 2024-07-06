Growero Technologies launches new products

HYDERABAD : Growero Technologies recently launched a new category of products under the umbrella brand ‘Eco Booster’, a pest forecast platform Grow iX, and an innovation that will reduce water requirement in farms by 50%.

On the occasion, Founder and Director Srikanth P J highlighted the company’s vision to provide innovative, economical and sustainable solutions that will transform the agricultural sector.

In an official release, the company informed that four products have been launched under ‘Eco Booster’ - Kratos, Esenta, Sunex and Duzor. Tarun Panta, Strategic Marketing Manager - India, said that these products integrate cutting-edge technology and are derived from nature for the well-being of the ecosystem.

Grow iX uses AI, historical weather data and data from remote sensing and satellites to provide precise forecasts on pests and disease.

This will help the farmers of the country to make right decisions regarding the usage of agrochemicals, thereby saving costs and reducing the load of chemicals released into the ecosystem.

The company said that their innovative technology conserves water by absorbing atmospheric moisture. This is being introduced for the first time in India, the company added.