No changes to group 1 mains ratio; Revath Reddy assures job calendar after assembly discussion

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that the state government was committed to filling vacant posts, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that some crucial decisions will be taken soon to benefit the unemployed.

Revanth, who held a three-hour long meeting with the unemployed youths here on Friday, said that a job calendar would be announced after a discussion in the upcoming session of the Assembly.

During the meeting, the unemployed youth raised their concerns and officials briefed the CM about the legal hurdles. Then it was decided not to change the guidelines issued for job notifications. The ratio of Group-1 Mains will remain 1:50 and Group-2 and Group-3 will be conducted for same number of posts as mentioned in the notification. However, the government will consider changing the DSC examination so that unemployed youths could prepare for both DSC and Group exams.

In the wake of protests by the unemployed youths in the state, the chief minister had a meeting with Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Reddy, MLC Balmoor Venkat, Youth Congress state president Siva Sena Reddy, Teachers JAC leader Harsha Vardhan Reddy, Osmania University student union leaders Ch Dayakar and others. He enquired about the ongoing agitations and invited Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to the meeting and discussed the possibility of implementation of the demands raised by the unemployed youth.

During the meeting, the CM advised the unemployed youth not to fall prey to divisive forces and political parties, which were conspiring against them. He said that the changes the Opposition wanted in conducting the competitive jobs would lead to legal problems. The guidelines should not be changed as per the wish when examinations were going on, Revanth said and added that they would not commit blunders like the previous BRS government did. If the changes were made in the examination pattern, then there was every danger of cancellation of notifications due to the legal hurdles, he said.

More posts added

Revanth also discussed the demand for changing the selection of candidates ratio for Group-1 mains from 1:100 ratio to 1:50 ratio. The officials informed the CM that Group-1 notification issued in 2022 was cancelled twice due to the wrong decisions taken by the then BRS government. The Congress, after coming to power, withdrew the petition in the Supreme Court. The old notification was cancelled and a fresh notification was issued. The present government also added some more posts to the old notification, the officials said.

Around four lakh candidates appeared for the Group-1 examination, which was held after 12 years. The officials said that after the preliminary results were out, the candidates would be selected for the mains in 1:50 ratio. As already, Group-1 preliminary was conducted. At this stage, changing the ratio would not possible as there was a possibility of courts intervening in the matter. If there is any legal problem, then the entire examination would be cancelled, the official informed the CM and suggested not to change the contents of the notification.