Police fire warning shots, arrest two members of notorious pardhi gang in Telangana's Nalgonda

HYDERABAD: The Nalgonda police on Friday, apprehended two members of the Pardhi gang after firing into the air. The police were forced to fire warning shots when the duo attacked them at Pedda Amberpet. Meanwhile, teams are on the lookout for the other gang members, as a few are believed to be in Mumbai and others possibly still in Nalgonda.

Speaking to TNIE, Nalgonda SP Sahrat Chandra Pawar said: “Two accused associated with the gang have been arrested. This gang, from Maharashtra, is involved in 20 different cases including murders for gain, chain and mobile snatching, burglary and robbery. Incidents have been reported in Sangareddy, Nalgonda and Bhongir and are also suspicious of their involvement in Hyderabad cases. We are coordinating with other districts to address this.”

The Nalgonda CCS police, who had been monitoring the gang’s movements, traced them to an auto and pursued them until arrest. When the suspects attempted to escape on foot and attacked the officers with what appeared to be a screwdriver (similar to their previous incidents), the police fired warning shots.

The CP said: “This gang is notorious for its threats and causing harm to victims. Four individuals sustained injuries during the incident and an auto driver was killed in a murder for gain incident in Narketpalli police station limits. The driver was attacked while resting in his auto, stabbed with a screwdriver, and robbed of money and his mobile phone.”