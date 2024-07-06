Yadadri temple's lax security raises concerns amid rising devotee numbers

NALGONDA: The lack of security at the famous Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri, constructed using funds around `800 crore, is glaring.

Despite receiving substantial daily income and hosting thousands of devotees every day, the lack of security can be gauged from the presence of banned substances like gutka, liquor and cigarettes discarded in the washrooms near the temple.

Every day, the temple receives 15,000 to 20,000 devotees and this number increases to 50,000 to 70,000 on weekends.

Allegations are that the temple authorities have not implemented necessary security measures despite the temple’s significant income.

Necessary equipment such as explosive detectors and scanners for detecting prohibited items like liquor and gutka, similar to those at Alipiri in Tirupati, have not been installed along the Yadadri ghat road. This has led to concerns about the potential threat posed by antisocial elements carrying explosives to the temple.

Ravikumar, a devotee from Hyderabad, expressed regret over the lack of security measures, highlighting the growing risk to devotees as visitor numbers increase. He said: “There is a potential threat to the temple which has been built by investing a huge amount if security measures are not addressed promptly.”