Achieving dreams beyond eyesight

SANGAREDDY: While securing a seat in any premier institute across the country is no easy task, the added challenge of no sight could not deter a young woman from Zaheerabad from achieving her dreams and bagging a seat in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.

Ever since her childhood, K Shivani, the second daughter of K Venugopal Reddy and Vijayalakshmi, showed a keen interest in studies. Her father decided to get her enrolled at the Devnar School for the Blind in Begumpet, Hyderabad, where she studied from classes 1 to 10, which she passed with an 8.3 GPA. Her success in Class 10 further fuelled her determination. With the encouragement of her parents, she continued her education at Master Minds College in Zaheerabad, scoring 921 out of 1,000 in Intermediate and becoming the eighth-highest scorer in her college.

Speaking to TNIE, Shivani says, “I was blind from birth. As my elder and younger sisters were studying in school, I also wanted to study. My parents enrolled me in the Devnar School for the Blind in Hyderabad. After passing Class 10 with good marks, I became more confident and completed Intermediate in Braille script.”