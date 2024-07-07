Ambedkar Knowledge Centres to launch in all assembly segments within a week: Telangana Deputy CM

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday disclosed that Ambedkar Knowledge Centres will be started in all Assembly segments within a week to impart free coaching to youths preparing for competitive examinations.

Chairing a review meeting along with Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya here, the deputy chief minister said that buildings for the knowledge centres would be constructed in four months. He said that Skill development centres too would be established in the erstwhile districts for those who completed BTech and other courses.

Vikramarka asked officials to conduct a survey on Mission Bhagiratha which was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore. The Corporation raised money for Mission Bhagiratha and the government is repaying it, Vikramarka said. He directed the officials to verify how many people were getting drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha. The deputy chief minister said that only 60% of the people were getting water under the scheme.

Stating that the benefits of the project should reach all the people, he directed officials to submit a status report on Mission Bhagiratha by July 15. Vikramarka asked the officials to take up NREGS works. “In the last five years, the state failed to get matching grants from the Centre for rural development works,” he said.