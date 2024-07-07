Court summons TPCC VP Niranjan over Model Code violation allegations

HYDERABAD: A month after the Moghalpura police dropped the names of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy from the FIR in a case related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the court served a notice to the complainant in the case, TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan.

As per the notice, the court directed Niranjan to appear before the VIII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on July 10 in person or through an advocate without fail to provide evidence of his allegations.

The Moghalpura police said that they had previously served a notice to the complainant regarding the same. “Now the court has also served him a notice to provide further details,” the police said.

In May, an FIR was filed against five persons, including Amit Shah and Kishan Reddy, on allegations that they used minors in a poll campaign for the BJP. However, the police dropped their names citing there seemed to be no deliberate involvement in the incident.