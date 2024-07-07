From village to victory: 19-year-old tribal girl shines as keeper-batter

KHAMMAM: While India boasts of its ability to celebrate diversity, one of the biggest unifiers in the country is cricket. People separated by ideologies, political affiliations, religions, age groups, genders, financial status or social classes come together to celebrate the ‘Gentleman’s Game’. However, what was once reserved for affluent men has now grown to include women and many others traditionally designated to the stands.
With women cricketers finally making their mark in the international and T20 franchise scene, the next batch of cricketers seems poised to follow the path set by the legends of the game but forge a name for themselves in the process. One such shining star is a tribal girl from the remote village of Suddapalli in Dammapet mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Sunnam Tussma Rekha.
Speaking to TNIE, the 19-year-old says she wanted to become a police officer at first as she used to watch a lot of movies in her childhood. However, once she held the bat, there was no going back.
Rekha mentions she feels inspired by Mithali Raj, the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket, and World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Much like Dhoni, Rekha donned the gloves and pads and decided to become a right-handed wicketkeeper batter. While she has been making waves as a Telangana player, she hopes to represent the country and make Bhadradri Kothagudem district famous across the world, the 19-year-old shares.
However, her journey in cricket began with her elder brother throwing balls at her. She showed promise initially and started representing her Gurukulam team while she was in Class 8 in Annapureddypalli. The school’s physical director K Ramadevi saw her talent and encouraged her to join a private academy.
Soon, Rekha, who is currently in the second year of her Bachelor of Arts programme, joined a cricket coaching academy in Wanaparthy district under Palakurthi Jhansi. Since then, the 19-year-old has taken part in many club and national cricket tournaments.
Her coach, Palakurthi Jhansi, says Rekha is a very talented girl and active in tournaments. She is one of our best batters while also being an exceptional wicket-keeper. “She has a bright future ahead of her,” she adds.
Rekha represented the state in the national T-20 association five times. In 2018, she displayed her prowess at a national-level competition in Punjab, helping the state secure the silver medal in the Super-7 tournament. She achieved another silver medal in the same year at Mahbubnagar. Rekha continued her winning streak by participating in the national level T-20 tournament in 2021, where she claimed a well-deserved gold medal as a testament to her exceptional individual performance. Her medal collection expanded in 2024 when she earned another gold medal in the under-19 tournament held in Warangal. In this tournament, she competed against the Vidharbha team from Maharashtra.
Khammam district women’s cricket association secretary Md Mateen said Rekha is an extremely exciting talent. “While she is still a raw talent, she is getting coaching in Wanaparthy, which should help her improve her game and burst into the international scene.”
While she seems poised for greatness, she has had to endure many difficulties. Born in a poor family, Rekha faced the loss of her father, Sunnam Ramakrishna, in 2010, forcing her mother, Suneetha, to take up the mantle of responsibility and provide for the family. Her elder brother works as a mechanic in Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking to TNIE, Suneetha says “As her mother, I feel very proud but I feel bad as I am not able to financially support her dreams through my daily earnings. I work as a tailor and end up making around Rs 200 to Rs 300 per day.”
“I hope to solve the problems of my family members, especially mother, who have done so much to allow me to play cricket,” Rekha says.