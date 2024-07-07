From village to victory: 19-year-old tribal girl shines as keeper-batter

KHAMMAM: While India boasts of its ability to celebrate diversity, one of the biggest unifiers in the country is cricket. People separated by ideologies, political affiliations, religions, age groups, genders, financial status or social classes come together to celebrate the ‘Gentleman’s Game’. However, what was once reserved for affluent men has now grown to include women and many others traditionally designated to the stands.

With women cricketers finally making their mark in the international and T20 franchise scene, the next batch of cricketers seems poised to follow the path set by the legends of the game but forge a name for themselves in the process. One such shining star is a tribal girl from the remote village of Suddapalli in Dammapet mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Sunnam Tussma Rekha.

Speaking to TNIE, the 19-year-old says she wanted to become a police officer at first as she used to watch a lot of movies in her childhood. However, once she held the bat, there was no going back.

Rekha mentions she feels inspired by Mithali Raj, the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket, and World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Much like Dhoni, Rekha donned the gloves and pads and decided to become a right-handed wicketkeeper batter. While she has been making waves as a Telangana player, she hopes to represent the country and make Bhadradri Kothagudem district famous across the world, the 19-year-old shares.

However, her journey in cricket began with her elder brother throwing balls at her. She showed promise initially and started representing her Gurukulam team while she was in Class 8 in Annapureddypalli. The school’s physical director K Ramadevi saw her talent and encouraged her to join a private academy.

Soon, Rekha, who is currently in the second year of her Bachelor of Arts programme, joined a cricket coaching academy in Wanaparthy district under Palakurthi Jhansi. Since then, the 19-year-old has taken part in many club and national cricket tournaments.