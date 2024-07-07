T-SAT to air programmes for DSC aspirants

HYDERABAD: T-SAT Network will air special live programmes to create awareness among DSC exam aspirants between July 8 and 11.

T-SAT CEO Bodanapally Venugopal Reddy released a statement on Friday that subject-wise orientation sessions are being organised in the backdrop of the Telangana Education department releasing the notification to fill 11,062 government teacher posts.

He said the special live orientation programmes with the assistance from expert faculty will be telecast from 11 am to 12 pm on T-SAT Nipuna channel from July 8 to 11. The programmes will focus on English on July 8, Science on July 9, Mathematics on July 10 and Telugu, Hindi and Urdu on July 11.

“Since February, T-SAT has telecast 320 hours of special lessons and crash course content on TET and DSC,” the CEO said. The upcoming special live programmes will help aspirants of School Assistant, SGT, Pundits, PET, Special Category posts. The programmes will be re-telecast on Vidya Channel from 7-8 pm.