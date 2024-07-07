Telangana cop dies by suicide after alleged harassment by superiors

WARANGAL: Aswaraopet Sub-Inspector (SI) Sriramula Srinivas breathed his last in a private hospital on Sunday. He has been battling for life after a suicide attempt a week ago. He allegedly took the extreme step over alleged harassment from his superiors.

Heavy security forces were deployed at Sub-Inspector (SI) Sriramula Srinivas' residence in the village. The police did not allow any opposition parties or Dalit leaders into Narakkapet village. The victim's family members are waiting for the body to conduct final rites in the village.

Sriramulu Srinivas is a native of Narakkapet village in Neekonda Mandal in Warangal district. He transferred last year from Manugur to the Aswaraopet police station.

A week ago, Sub-Inspector (SI) Sriramula Srinivas went missing from the Aswaraopet Police Station (PS) while on duty on June 30. He also interacted with staff and left the Aswaraopet police station in a car. After a few hours, his mobile phone was switched, and the Aswaraopet police station staff immediately informed their higher officials. They traced the sub-inspector's (SI's) phone switch-off location.