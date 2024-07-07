Telangana cop dies by suicide after alleged harassment by superiors

WARANGAL: Aswaraopet Sub-Inspector (SI) Sriramula Srinivas breathed his last in a private hospital on Sunday. He has been battling for life after a suicide attempt a week ago. He allegedly took the extreme step over alleged harassment from his superiors.
Heavy security forces were deployed at Sub-Inspector (SI) Sriramula Srinivas' residence in the village. The police did not allow any opposition parties or Dalit leaders into Narakkapet village. The victim's family members are waiting for the body to conduct final rites in the village.
Sriramulu Srinivas is a native of Narakkapet village in Neekonda Mandal in Warangal district. He transferred last year from Manugur to the Aswaraopet police station.
A week ago, Sub-Inspector (SI) Sriramula Srinivas went missing from the Aswaraopet Police Station (PS) while on duty on June 30. He also interacted with staff and left the Aswaraopet police station in a car. After a few hours, his mobile phone was switched, and the Aswaraopet police station staff immediately informed their higher officials. They traced the sub-inspector's (SI's) phone switch-off location.
Later, the Sub-inspector (SI) Sriramula Srinivas reached the Agriculture Market in Mahabubabad Town. He committed suicide by consuming pesticide. He himself had called the 108 emergency ambulance service, stating that he had consumed pesticide. The Mahabubabad Town Police immediately shifted him to MGM Hospital Warangal for treatment and later was shifted to Hyderabad private hospital for treatment.
On Sunday night, it was learnt that Sriramulu Srinivas, in his dying declaration before the magistrate, also detailed the harassment meted out to him at the hands of his circle-inspector (CI) K Jithender Reddy and constables Shiva, Sanyasi Naidu, Subhani and Shekhar.
His wife, Krishnaveni, also lodged a police complaint, and a case was also registered.
Speaking to TNIE, Mahabubabad Town Circle-inspector (CI) P Devender stated that a case registered against the Circle-inspector (CI) Jithender Reddy and constables Shiva, Subhani, Sanyasi Naidu, and Shekhar under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the SI Sriramula Srinivas’s suicide, said Devender.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)