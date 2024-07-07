Telangana: Yet another MLA deserts sinking BRS, 6 more meet Sridhar to ‘request funds’

HYDERABAD: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy on Saturday became the latest legislator to desert the BRS. He joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad. This comes a day after the induction of six BRS MLCs into the Congress.

In a related development, as many as six BRS MLAs from Rangareddy — KP Vivekanand (Quthbullapur), Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally), B Laxma Reddy (Uppal), Marri Rajasekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri), Madhavaram Krishna Rao (Kukatpally) and D Sudheer Reddy (LB Nagar) — met their district in-charge minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday at the state Secretariat.

While the ostensible reason for the meeting was to ask the minister to allot more funds for their Assembly segments, speculation is that the six legislators are likely to join the Congress soon. Moreover, most of these legislators on Friday skipped a BRS meeting held at Telangana Bhavan.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Congress leader claimed the BRS MLAs were unhappy with KCR and were hence, joining the Congress. He added that they have not been offered any posts in the government.

Jumping ship