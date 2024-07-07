Telangana's DDRF ready to tackle emergencies amid climate change

ADILABAD: With climate change leading to more natural calamities, it has become essential to be prepared to prevent the loss of life or property. Recognising that saving a life is far more crucial than giving compensation afterwards, the district police have established the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) to respond immediately during emergencies, saving lives while safeguarding their own.

The DDRF, comprised of 20 personnel selected under the Reserve Sub-Inspector, underwent a week of intensive training at the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management centre in Hyderabad. This was spearheaded by SP Goush Alam, who emphasised the importance of rapid response in preventing loss of life and property during floods, house collapses, storms and other emergencies.

Equipped with rescue boats, motor missions, medical structures, life jackets, life buoys and woodcutters, the DDRF is ready to act swiftly and respond to emergencies, ensuring quick rescue during calamities.

District SP Goush Alam highlighted the team’s commitment to protecting people from accidents while performing their duties, emphasising the importance of tactical thinking, teamwork and the practical application of their training in disaster scenarios.

The district has its own DDRF formed by the police personnel so that the people can be quickly rescued in the time of any calamity and without loss of life., the SP mentioned

Recently, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, alongside district collector Rajarshi Shah, inaugurated the DDRF’s equipment. The past two to three years have seen heavy rains and floods in Nirmal and Mancherial districts, leaving many colonies underwater and residents in distress.

The formation of the DDRF aims to address these issues promptly, ensuring swift measures are taken to avoid prolonged suffering and delays in rescue operations, say officials.