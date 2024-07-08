Committed to protecting communal harmony: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that his government is committed to protecting the religious harmony in the state.

The CM inaugurated the 45th Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra at the NTR Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The Congress government is giving freedom and opportunities to all religions. This government belongs to all.”

He said that Telangana is flourishing with the prayers of ISKCON and the state will prosper further.

He stated that his government is striving hard to spread the message that service to mankind is service to God.

“Violence has no place in society. To curb drug menace and violence in society, the government will encourage these kind of programmes,” he added.

Congress leaders Anil Kumar Yadav, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Rohin Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, cyclist Asha Malviya, who took out bicycle yatra from Kanyakumari to Kargil on June 24, marking the Kargil Divas silver jubilee, met Revanth. The chief minister appreciated her efforts.