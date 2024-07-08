If defectors resign, BJP will sweep bypolls in Telangana: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

KARIMNAGAR : Daring the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators who defected to the ruling Congress to resign and seek people’s mandate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that if byelections are held in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure all seats.

During an informal chat with the media here, he said: “Why aren’t BRS MLAs who joined the Congress resigning like Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao. If the Congress governance is that good, as being claimed by the defecting MLAs, they should resign and seek people’s mandate.”

The Union minister also ruled out the possibility of the BJP welcoming tainted leaders, including MLAs, who are facing Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases into its fold.

He further said: “If MLAs want to join, they should first resign as legislators to be welcomed by the BJP.”

Referring to the pending problems related to the AP Reorganisation Act, he said: ”There were plenty of opportunities to solve all the issues. But the BRS complicated the issues for political gains. Now that the chief ministers of the two states have decided to work together, there is a ray of hope. If they act with sincerity, all the issues can be resolved.”

Alleging that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may once again try to provoke people over the issue, he said: “I request the chief ministers of both the states to not give him that opportunity.”

When asked about the development of Kondagattu and Ellanthakunta temples, the Union minister said that there is a possibility of including these temples in the Ramayan Circuit under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of Ministry of Tourism.

‘Polls are not held as per BJP’s whims & fancies’

Taking a dig at Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar for claiming that the BJP will secure all seats if BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress resign as legislators and bypolls are held, TPCC senior vice-president and Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi on Sunday said that the elections can only be conducted as per the Constitution and not as per the wishes of BJP. Responding to a challenge thrown at the Congress by Sanjay, he said that his party has already shown its strength in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. In a statement issued here, Ravi sought to remind Sanjay that BJP’s strength in the 119-strong Assembly was just eight. “Despite the secret BJP-BRS alliance, the election results have shown the actual strength of the BJP,” he said sarcastically. “The BJP leaders are shamelessly talking about elections now. They should focus on getting funds that are due to Telangana from the Centre instead of speaking about elections,” he added.