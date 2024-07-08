Party took birth in Telangana, shouldn’t it exist in this state, asks Andhra CM

HYDERABAD : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu affirmed that he would restructure his party in Telangana very soon, infusing young blood, with a vision to sustain the leadership for next three to four decades.

He made these remarks while addressing a jam-packed press conference at NTR Trust Bhavan, the party’s state headquarters, following a huge rally here on Sunday.

“Shouldn’t the party, which took birth in Telangana, exist in this state... in the best interest of people,” Naidu asked, to which the party’s highly enthusiastic supporters gave an affirmative response with thunderous applause.

In an emotional speech, Naidu, who also served as the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, recounted how his vision has led to development of Telangana, particularly in Information Technology (IT) sector.

He said that the welfare and development of Telugu people are of vital importance for him. The AP CM’s public appearance in Telangana comes a day after a meeting he had with his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy. Referring to the meeting, Naidu said that they would sort out the issues by the means of dialogue. He said that upholding the sentiments of both states and remaining united even after bifurcation is equally important for him.

Analysing his recent electoral triumph in AP, Naidu said that there was no bigger victory than this in the history of the TDP.

He said that in democracy, there is no place for monarchs and dictators. If anyone shows arrogance, people will show them the right place, he said.

Naidu said that he would first set the things right in Andhra Pradesh before focusing on Telangana.

Profusely thanking the Andhrites settled in the state, Naidu said that people travelled in 60 to 70 overcrowded trains reached AP to cast their votes in favour of TDP and vowed to rebuild the state, creating opportunities from crisis.