Teachers, students suffering under Congress rule, says BRS MLA Harish

HYDERABAD : BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that the education system is being neglected ever since the Congress formed the government in the state.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said: “Problems such as inadequate facilities, teacher shortage, lack of textbooks, insufficient uniforms, inadequate drinking water and delayed salary payments are affecting Telangana’s education system. As the person in charge of the education department, you (the CM) prioritise political issues over public problems and have not taken any new measures in the seven months since you assumed office.”

“Your government has also failed to continue the initiatives of the previous administration. The Congress rule has become a burden for teachers, students, and government schools. The previous government started a programme called ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ to develop government schools, but you are neglecting it. In some schools, students are being fed broken rice instead of quality rice. Bills for eggs provided as nutritional food for students have not been paid. Instead of providing two pairs of school uniforms, your government is only giving one pair,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government stopped the ‘CM Breakfast’ programme, which was started by the previous government in 27,000 schools to ensure no student goes hungry.

“Additionally, staff are facing difficulties due to delayed salaries. Schools lack proper sanitation. The completion of the curriculum is questionable due to unfilled teacher vacancies. Power cuts in schools are occurring because electricity bills are unpaid,” he said.