Telangana: Aswaraopet Dalit cop, alleging harassment by superiors due to his caste, dies by suicide

WARANGAL : An Aswaraopet sub-inspector who had been battling for life after a suicide attempt a week ago breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday.

A native of Narakkapet village in Warangal district, Sriramula Srinivas was transferred last year from Manugur to Aswaraopet. The sub-inspector allegedly took the extreme step after caste-related harassment by his superiors.

The Mahabubabad police on Friday registered a case against Circle Inspector K Jithender Reddy and constables Shiva, Subhani, Sanyasi Naidu and Shekhar under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the suicide after his wife, Krishnaveni, filed a complaint.

Aunt dies of cardiac arrest

Upon learning about the death of Srinivas on Sunday, his paternal aunt Rajamma died of cardiac arrest in Nachinapalle village in Warangal.

Relatives of Srinivas and villagers on Sunday staged a protest in Narakkapet and initially obstructed the ambulance carrying his body. After a request from police, his elder son conducted the funeral rites.

There was heavy police presence in Narakkapet on Sunday and cops did not allow opposition parties or Dalit leaders to enter the village.

On Saturday night, it is learnt that Srinivas, in a declaration before the magistrate, detailed the harassment meted out to him by circle inspector Jithender Reddy and the constables.

BRS leader calls for judicial inquiry into cop’s death

On June 30, Sub Inspector Srinivas left the Aswaraopet police station in a car while on duty. After a few hours, his mobile phone was switched off. Later, the sub inspector reached the agriculture market in Mahabubabad Town and consumed pesticide.

Srinivas called the ambulance service himself, stating that he had consumed pesticide. The Mahabubabad Town Police immediately shifted him to a hospital in Warangal for treatment. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he died on Sunday.

Former MLA and BRS leaders Peddi Sudarshan Reddy reached the residence of Rajamma, the aunt of Srinivas who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, and expressed his condolences. Speaking to the media, Sudarshan Reddy demanded a judicial inquiry into the suicide of Srinivas and called for disciplinary action against the cops who harassed him. The former MLA also demanded Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for the family of the deceased.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)