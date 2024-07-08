YouTuber booked for his insipid tweet on girl child

HYDERABAD: The police on Sunday registered a case against Praneeth Hanumanthu, a YouTuber, for his insensitive remarks against the girl child in a live show.

Responding to actor Sai Dharam Teja’s concerns about the YouTuber for making insipid remarks against the girl child, DGP Ravi Gupta said that an FIR has been registered by the Cyber Bureau.

“Addressing the inappropriate comments on a child, an FIR has been filed with @TGCyberBureau, and strict actions will follow. We are committed to protecting all citizens, especially children. Offenders misusing social media for humour will face justice, and our team @TelanganaCOPs is diligently identifying them. Telangana Govt @TelanganaCMO and Police will intensify efforts to raise awareness about #ChildSafety and responsible social media use. #ChildSafetyAwareness #TelanganaPolice,” the DGP tweeted.

Earlier, Sai Dharam Teja tweeted: “This is beyond gruesome, disgusting and scary. Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank. Child Safety is the need of the hour. I sincerely request Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana @revanth_anumala & Deputy CM @Bhatti_Mallu Garu, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @ncbn Garu & Deputy CM @PawanKalyan Garu & @naralokesh Garu to take necessary action to curb horrific acts like this in the future (sic)”.

Responding to the actor’s tweet, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wrote on X: “Thank you for raising this critical issue @IamSaiDharamTej garu. Child safety is utmost priority for our Govt. Will look into this incident and take appropriate action (sic)”.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka wrote a similar message on X: “Thank you for raising this critical issue @IamSaiDharamTej garu. Child safety is indeed a top priority. We will ensure that our government takes necessary steps to prevent child abuse and exploitation on social media platforms. Let’s work together to create a safer online environment for our children. #ChildSafetyMatters #TelanganaCares (sic)”.