53-yr-old teacher, son both qualify for Group-1 Mains in Telangana

KHAMMAM : A 53-year-old high school English teacher from Khammam and his 25-year-old son both emerged successful in the highly competitive Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 preliminary examination, whose results were out on Sunday. Dasari Ravikiran (53) and Michael Emmanuel (25) will now write the Group-1 mains exam, to be conducted in November this year.

Ravikiran works as a school assistant (English) at the Zilla Parishad High School in Jastipalli Mucherla village of Kamepalli mandal in Khammam. Speaking to TNIE, Ravikiran said that he prepared for the exam not only to qualify but also to motivate his son, daughter Deepti and scores of his students. Though he wanted to become a Group-1 officer when younger, he could not succeed and became a teacher around 25 years ago. If successful in the Mains too, Ravikiran said he is ready to join service as a revenue divisional officer (RDO).

Age cutoff no barrier

How was 53-yr-old teacher eligible to write prelims?

Upper age limit for Group-1 exam: 44 years

Five years age relaxation for SC, ST & BC candidates

Additional five years relaxation for TG state govt employees who have completed five years in service

