BJP, BRS leaders condemn Congress for demolishing houses in Peerzadiguda, Telangana

HYDERABAD : BJP MP Eatala Rajender and BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the demolition of “illegal structures” in Peerzadiguda Monday. Rajender alleged that the Congress government demolished the houses of poor people in Sai Priya Enclave of Peerzadiguda under the pretext of illegal constructions, as a corporator did not join the ruling party.

Speaking to the media, he said that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several other ministers have not responded to calls over this issue.

The Malkajgiri MP said that the Congress government will also meet the same fate as the BRS for “taking revenge against the people”.

He also demanded action against the officials who have executed demolition of houses for the poor.

Rajender said that the poor people bought the lands in question with their meagre savings 30 to 40 years ago.

During these three decades, the governments have changed and so did the land owners, he said. He also alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was focusing only on making money and not on governance.

‘Political vendetta’

BRS working president Rama Rao, meanwhile, accused the Congress government of harassing the people and the BRS cadre.

“These demolitions are a part of political vendetta. The Congress government will be have to repay with interest for this harassment in future,” he said and urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take immediate action against the “illegal” demolition of houses.

He demanded a thorough investigation be ordered to find out why former Congress MLA Sudheer Reddy demolished the houses built on regularised plots sold by the leaders of Congress and its government.

He suggested that an intelligence report be obtained on the atrocities committed by Sudheer Reddy in the Medchal Assembly constituency. Otherwise, people will revolt, he said.

He noted that the plots were sold by Congress leaders Ramdas Goud, Jagadishwar Reddy and its corporator Amar Singh’s family, and were regularised in 2008 during the tenure of then CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He noted that many people had obtained bank loans and built houses as per government regulations and after getting municipal approvals.

Rama Rao pointed out that the BRS government had helped the owners by including their plots in Sai Priya and Satyanarayana Puram colonies within the jurisdiction of Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation under GO 118. He criticised the “incompetent Congress government, which came to power in the name of Praja Palana, for demolishing the houses of innocent plot owners”.

Accusing the Congress government of harassing BRS Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy and corporators, he said that when the BRS returns to power, justice would be done to these plot owners.