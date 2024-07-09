Chaos at Prajavani: Ex-Sarpanch's husband attempts suicide over unpaid bills

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed at the district collectorate complex here on Monday when several former sarpanches staged a protest during the Prajavani programme on Monday, demanding that the government clear pending bills. Subsequently, the situation descended into chaos when the husband of a former sarpanch attempted suicide in full public view.

Jaganmohan Rao, husband of former Ramadugu sarpanch Panjala Prameela, claimed that they have pending bills amounting to Rs 60 lakh. Frustrated with the inaction of authorities in clearing money spent for development, he tried to end his life by strangling himself. However, the police personnel present at the site intervened and foiled his bid.

‘Cong no different from BRS’

Meanwhile, the other sarpanches lamented that they had to resort to selling jewellery to get the works completed in their respective villages and now the government is not paying the costs incurred at that time.

They alleged that the Congress government was cheating them, similar to how the previous BRS government behaved, and demanded that the pending bills be cleared immediately.

