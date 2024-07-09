Ex-Sarpanch murdered over land dispute in Warangal, police identify suspects

WARANGAL : Unidentified assailants purportedly killed a former sarpanch in Burahanpalle village of Raiparthy mandal on Monday morning. The deceased S Devender Rao had joined the Congress before the Lok Sabha elections. Police suspect that land dispute was the reason for the murder.

According to the cops, injuries on the head and neck were seen on Devender’s body, which was discovered in a pool of blood. The accused used a hammer and knife to kill the former sarpanch, they suspect.

Meanwhile, police sources said the accused have been identified using clues and samples from the murder weapon. The suspects are being traced and will be arrested, they added. It is learnt that the suspect informed Devender’s family after the killing. They alerted Raiparthy police, who rushed to the spot with the clues team and dog squad and collected evidence. After conducting panchanama, the body was shifted to MGM Hospital Warangal for autopsy.

According to the villagers, Devender and P Mallesh, another resident, have been in a dispute over six acres of land for over a year. Devender’s wife, Umma, went to the US 10 days ago to take care of their pregnant daughter, leaving the victim alone. They alleged that a few months ago, Devender attacked Mallesh, which resulted in his arrest. After being released, the land dispute between them continued.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.