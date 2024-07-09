Hyderabad Water Board removes emergency pumps as Godavari inflows begin

HYDERABAD : With water inflows starting in the Godavari (Sripada Yellampally reservoir), the emergency pumps and pipelines used for pumping water to Hyderabad have been removed as a precautionary measure by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

‘’All the pumping motors and pipelines have been removed, shifted and kept in the stores. If they remain submerged in water the equipment may get damaged. With rains in the catchment areas and inflows from Kadem reservoirs trickling in, the water levels in the Yellampally started rising’’, HMWSSB officials said.

Meanwhile, the situation in Nagarjunasagar reservoir remains concerning with no rains reported. Water levels in Krishna (Akkampally) continue to decline, causing concern for Water Board authorities who have been pumping water since April using 10 pumping motors. According to Irrigation department records, rains in the Krishna basin occur mostly in August and September and HMWS&SB officials are hopeful that rains in Krishna are expected by this month-end or early next month.

Currently, the water level at Nagarjunasagar reservoir stands at 140 metres, below its full tank level of 148 metres, with 4.88 tmcft of water available out of a capacity of 20.175 tmcft. Last month, the water level was 139 metres with 4.22 tmcft available. The water board dismantled the equipment and pipelines in less than three weeks.

Currently, HMWS&SB is drawing 162 million gallons of water per day (MGD) from Yellampally to various parts of Hyderabad.

With forecasts predicting rains in the Kadem reservoir catchment later this week, more inflows into Yellampally reservoir are expected in the coming days, potentially raising water levels further.

A total of around 576 mgd of water is being supplied for Greater Hyderabad and surrounding villages. This includes 275 mgd from Krishna, Godavari (162 mgd), Singur and Manjira (109 mgd), Himayathsagar (7.90 mgd) and Osmansagar (21.40 mgd).

Out of the total, 246 mgd is supplied to Hyderabad, 237 mgd to GHMC peripheral areas, 62 mgd to ORR areas, and 30.36 mgd to rural areas through the Mission Bhageeratha scheme.