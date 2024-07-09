Telangana CM Revanth sets July 23 deadline for Skill University proposals

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday asked officials to chalk out plans on a war footing for the establishment of a skill university in the state.

The chief minister held a meeting with industry leaders and officials during his visit to the Engineering Staff College at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and adviser to the chief minister Vem Narender Reddy accompanied him.

Chairing the meeting, Revanth directed industries and education officials and industry experts to submit comprehensive proposals for the establishment of the skill university by July 23, before the Assembly session begins.

“Formulate proposals with a fixed deadline and meet every five days as there are only 15 days left. The government would take an appropriate decision within 24 hours after examining the proposals,” he said.

The CM added: “Ideally, the skill university should be set up on the premises of the Engineering Staff College as it is close to all IT companies as well as industries. We should look into the possibility of establishing the university here.”

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the need to constitute a board on the lines of Indian School of Business (ISB) for the establishment of the skill university with the CM stating that all those who attended the meeting should be considered as the members of a temporary board.

“A study should be conducted to finalise the courses that the university should offer and what curriculum should be introduced. These should be based on the requirements of the industry. The courses should be designed in such a way that the students should be industry- and employment-ready once they complete the courses,” the chief minister said.

The official and industry experts were advised to engage in discussions regarding financial matters with Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, and curriculum and courses with Sridhar Babu.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to examine whether this university should be established on public-private partnership (PPP) mode, any other model or fully managed by the government.

Several senior officials and noted industry experts also took part in the meeting.

‘Hire a consultant’

Additionally, Revanth said a consultant who is an expert in the field should be hired to prepare all the necessary proposals and project reports for the establishment of the university. He said that the Department of Industries will act as the nodal department for this purpose.

Earlier, the CM inspected the ongoing works on the convention centre being constructed on the Engineering Staff College premises.