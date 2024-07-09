Telangana Health Minister for transparent transfer process in health department

HYDERABAD : Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday instructed the Health department to implement the GO 80 and chart a plan for general transfers in the department.

The minister was speaking at a review meeting with senior officials of the health department. He instructed the heads of departments to ensure that the transfer process is carried out with transparency and no issues arise with regard to transfer of employees at all levels — from ANMs to professors.

Around 40% of the working cadre is likely to be transferred in the government hospitals and medical colleges across the state. Health secretary Christina Z Chongthu, AYUSH Commissioner Prashanthi, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner RV Karnan, Director of Medical Education Dr Vani, Director of Medical Health Dr Ravinder Naik, Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar and Director IPM Shivalila were present on the occasion.

Appeal to pharma firms

In another meeting conducted with the CSR representatives of 12 pharma companies of the state, the health minister requested the firms to provide better medical services in the Gandhi and Osmania General hospitals.