Venkat Reddy lays foundation for trauma care centre on Hyd-Vijayawada NH

NALGONDA: State Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday laid the foundation for a trauma care centre to be built at Korlapadu toll plaza in Kethepalli mandal, Nalgonda district. The centre will be built by ADP India over an acre of land at an estimated cost of `5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded the ADP for coming forward to set up the trauma care centre.

“We must appreciate the ADP for deciding to establish this trauma care centre. Many road accidents occur on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. This centre will save many lives when such accidents occur,” he said.

While stating that one more acre of land will be given, if required, for the project, he asked the ADP to complete the works as soon as possible. “The government will provide all necessary assistance. Complete the project at the earliest and try to inaugurate the centre on September 7 as all the required equipment has already arrived,” he said.

The minister reiterated that his government is committed to implementing the Rythu Bharosa scheme from August. He also said that irrigation water will be provided to farms across Nalgonda district by restoring Musi river.

Roads & Buildings department secretary Dasari Hari Chandana and District Collector C Narayana Reddy also spoke on the occasion.