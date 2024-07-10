1 kg gold stolen from retired IAS officer’s house in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Unidentified offenders stole gold ornaments and other valuables from the vacant residence of a retired IAS officer in Narsingi. The retired officer, Ravi Babu, was in Vijayawada along with his family members over the past week, police said.

According to the police, the retired officer was living in an independent house at Road No 8 in Krishna Reddy Nagar, Gandhamguda. Upon returning to the residence early on Tuesday morning, Ravi noticed that the main door was open, signalling that someone had broken into the house. After a search, they concluded that gold ornaments stored in the house were missing and reached out to the police.

“As per the complaint, approximately 1 kg of gold has been looted. However, as per procedure, we will identify the loss of property,” said an officer investigating the case.

The Narsingi police registered a case and further investigation is on. Although the police did not reveal many details regarding the case, one of the officers said that the family had left for Vijayawada without ensuring proper precautionary measures while locking the house. The police said that separate teams were formed to identify how many persons were involved in the theft.