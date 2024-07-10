BRS working president KT Rama Rao calls out Rahul Gandhi over defection of MLAs

HYDERABAD : Days after a fresh round of defections from his party to the Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a no-holds-barred attack on AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of an “Oscar-worthy” performance of claiming to protect the Constitution and acting against it.

Rama Rao also announced that a BRS delegation would soon meet the President as well as file a case in the Supreme Court against the defections in Telangana.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Tuesday, he condemned Rahul’s stance on defections, accusing the latter of undermining the Constitution while claiming to protect it. Rama Rao referred to Panch Nyay of the Congress, which promises strengthening anti-defection laws and said that the grand old party was acting contrary to its own document.

“At Tukkuguda, Rahul Gandhi said that membership of defectors would be terminated. He later shared the stage with BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress,” Rama Rao said, accusing the Raebareli MP of hypocrisy. He also claimed that Congress leaders were doing rounds of the residences of BRS MLAs in Telangana.

Holding a copy of a TNIE report, he alleged that with AICC’s approval, the Congress was planning to poach more MLAs in Telangana and questioned Rahul’s response to this.

Rama Rao also reminded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had once said that defectors should be stoned to death and called them mad dogs. “Who should be stoned now? Who is the mad dog?” he asked.