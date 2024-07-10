Congress govt failed to implement assurances given to women: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD : State BJP president and Union Minister of Coal & Mines G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress government failed to implement the assurances given to the Telangana women during the elections.

Participating in a dharna — Kaanaraani Congress guarantees, Kadam tokkina Mahilalu — stage by the BJP Mahila Morcha at Dharna Chowk on Tuesday, Kishan said: “Revanth Reddy, by swearing the name of gods in every village, assured that the election promises would be fulfilled. He talked about Soniyamma Rajyam and crop loan waiver. But after coming to power, the chief minister was not even thinking about fulfilling those promises.”

Kishan alleged that the previous BRS government too failed to implement its assurances. “There was no representation of women in the first Cabinet of KCR,” he said.

“The Congress assured to give Rs 2,000 per month to each eligible woman. But it failed to implement it even seven months after forming the government. Other promises like two-wheelers to girls, Rythu Bharosa, women’s reservations, announcement of job calendar and other assurances too were not fulfilled,” he said.

‘Crimes against women have increased in the state’

The Union minister also claimed that crimes against women have increased, the problems of Anganwadi workers were not resolved and unemployed youth were staging protests seeking jobs.

The new ration cards too were not issued, he added.

Stating that the Modi government would implement reservations for women, he said that women would win 210 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections and 40 in Assembly elections.

BJP Mahila Morcha state president M Shilpa Reddy alleged that the Congress government in the last 214 days did nothing for women.

“No major assurances given to women were implemented. The Congress’ main focus was on defections and it is least bothered about the assurances given to the people,” Shilpa Reddy alleged.

She said that Mahila Morcha would continue its agitations till the Congress government implements the assurances it gave to women of Telangana.