Gurukul teachers stage protest over transfers in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Teachers of Gurukul schools staged a protest in the city on Tuesday against a circular relieving all teaching staff working in excess to sanctioned strength, which they alleged were against government norms. The employees are dislocated to other local cadres as per their options, the circular added.

The teachers held a meeting with TGSWREIS Secretary K Seetha Lakshmi. Another meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Wasif Ali, teacher at a social welfare residential school in Nizamabad said: “334 teachers were declared as surplus. According to rules, junior teachers should be transferred in cases where staff are found working in excess to sanctioned strength. Senior teachers are being asked to leave before they complete eight years in one school. That is in violation of the norms.”

Ali added that the government order to implement a common schedule across Gurukul schools and to start classes an hour early is a violation of the Right to Education (RTE) norms.

“They are saying that they will settle our issues but we do not have hope. Everyone is tense,” he lamented.