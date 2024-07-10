IndiGo told to pay Rs 10K for dirty seats during Covid-19

HYDERABAD : The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-1, Hyderabad, has directed IndiGo to pay Rs 10,000 in compensation to a city-based couple for subjecting them to an unhygienic and unsanitised flight in 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The complainant, D Radhakrishna, stated that the coach was filled with garbage, plastic bottles, and used napkins, which caused nausea and vomiting in his spouse during their Hyderabad-Bengaluru flight in July 2021.

In its defence, IndiGo claimed that Radhakrishna had never mentioned any vomiting or headache to his wife in the emails he sent to the customer relations department or reported discomfort to the ground staff or cabin crew on the flight.

It was reiterated by the bench that the complainant has neither mentioned any illness nor filed any evidence substantiating that his wife or himself have suffered any illness.

It was also noted that IndiGo, whose staff was found cleaning the plane at the same time as the passengers, was expected to maintain hygiene before customers embarked. It ordered the airlines to pay the compensation within 45 days from July 1.