Minister, mayor upset over arrangements for temple fete in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The annual Kalyanotsavam was celebrated with grandeur as thousands of devotees from across the state thronged the Yellamma temple in Balkampet on Tuesday. However, the celebrations were marred by controversy. Despite claims by the state government that elaborate arrangements had been put in place for the smooth conduct of the festivities, the large number of devotees led to jostling near the temple. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi were present near the temple and lost their balance during the incident.

Video circulated widely

Irked by the lack of security, the minister and mayor sat on the divider opposite the temple and complained of being pushed around and ignored by officials. Prabhakar expressed displeasure with senior officials present on the spot. Videos of the minister and mayor on the road were circulated widely on social media. However, Prabhakar claimed that he was not sulking over the incident. “I got serious seeing women facing difficulties at the temple. I sat there to fix the situation and ensure that they do not face any inconvenience. We came here as devotees to offer prayers and will see that such incidents do not occur in the future, ” he said.

Cops will investigate: Surekha

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha suspected a conspiracy behind the jostling. She said the cops would investigate the issue and instructed officials to ensure no untoward incidents occur in the future. She, along with Prabhakar and mayor, presented pattu vastralu (silk robes) to the goddess on behalf of the state government.