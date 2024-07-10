People of Telangana not happy with welcome given to Naidu, says TPCC vice-president G Niranjan

HYDERABAD : Striking a discordant note, TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan on Tuesday said that the TDP should be “banned in Telangana and it should be restricted to Andhra Pradesh”.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, Niranjan said that the people of Telangana were not happy with the welcome and honour accorded to TDP president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad.

The over ambitious Naidu declared that he would strengthen the TDP in Telangana, he said and added: “If you boast of developing Hyderabad, then we will have to reveal the damage done to Telangana.”

“Naidu welcomed statement made by P Chidambaram on December 9, 2009 for initiating the process for formation of Telangana. But immediately changed his stand and created obstacles in the formation of a separate state,” the PCC leader alleged.

“People of Telangana congratulated Naidu for becoming the chief minister of AP for the second time, but they will never forgive him if he interferes in Telangana politics,” he said.

The people of Telangana will never forget the past “frauds and injustices” meted out to the Telangana by Naidu, he said.