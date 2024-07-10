Telangana: Collectors asked to implement plan of Rs 1 crore aid to village bodies

HYDERABAD : Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday directed the district collectors to effectively implement the action plan formulated as per the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to make self-help groups (SHG) women millionaires by providing financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to each of the 25,000 village associations.

The chief secretary (SC) reviewed Vanamahotsavam, Mahilashakti, Citizen Service Centres, Amma Adarsh Schools, Agriculture related issues, Dharani, employee transfers and housing scheme through video conference with the district collectors.

The CS said that a policy document will be released soon to include all the women who have not yet joined self-help groups and to achieve the goal of making self-help women millionaires in the next five years.

While appreciating the women groups for stitching one set of uniforms for school students on time, she asked the collectors to take steps to complete the work of the second set of uniforms as soon as possible.

Action should be taken to set up Indira canteens in all the districts. She also wanted that steps should be taken to complete the works of Amma Adarsh schools within a fortnight.

She said that a target of planting 20.02 crore saplings in the current season has been set in the state and as part of this, the CM has already started the Vanamahotsavam programme in Warangal.