Despite notices, sanitation at tech college found wanting in Telangana

SANGAREDDY : Despite receiving multiple notices from the food inspector concerning hygiene issues in the kitchen and dining hall, the management of the Sultanpur JNTU College in Andole constituency failed to adhere to sanitation rules. This issue came to light when students took to social media about a rat found in the curd chutney served to them.
Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, representing Andole constituency, ordered the District Collector Valluru Kranthi to investigate the incident promptly and submit a report. Accordingly, the collector directed Additional District Collector Madhuri to investigate and submit a report on the incident.
The investigation by the additional collector and Andole RDOs revealed severe negligence on the part of the college management.
It was found that the kitchen and dining hall were unclean and lacked hygiene, leading to the issuance of multiple notices by the food inspector. Additionally, the licence of the contractor who has been cooking for the students in the college has also been lapsed.
According to sources, the contractor was supposed to renew his licence in January but he failed to do so and was subsequently discharged for negligence in providing quality food to students.
Subsequently, arrangements were made to temporarily relocate the students’ meals to another kitchen.
Efforts to improve the college’s environment, especially the kitchen and dining hall, commenced immediately from Wednesday morning.
Andole RDO Naik oversaw the efforts, ensuring compliance with health standards. Additional Collector Madhuri stated that a comprehensive report was submitted to the Food Safety Commissioner and a case was filed against the contractor by the food inspector.
All necessary measures are being taken to rectify the situation promptly and the DC has mandated the removal of all debris and vegetation near the college within a week. Food samples collected from the college have been sent to the lab for further scrutiny.
Open your eyes and focus on students’ issues: KTR to govt
BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed concern over food poisoning cases in government hostels. Taking to X, Rama Rao asked the state government to open its eyes to focus on the problems faced by students in hostels. He recalled the recent cases reported at Komatipalli, JNTU Sultanpur and Bhongir and also condemned the arrests of agitating DSC aspirants at OU