Despite notices, sanitation at tech college found wanting in Telangana

SANGAREDDY : Despite receiving multiple notices from the food inspector concerning hygiene issues in the kitchen and dining hall, the management of the Sultanpur JNTU College in Andole constituency failed to adhere to sanitation rules. This issue came to light when students took to social media about a rat found in the curd chutney served to them.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, representing Andole constituency, ordered the District Collector Valluru Kranthi to investigate the incident promptly and submit a report. Accordingly, the collector directed Additional District Collector Madhuri to investigate and submit a report on the incident.

The investigation by the additional collector and Andole RDOs revealed severe negligence on the part of the college management.

It was found that the kitchen and dining hall were unclean and lacked hygiene, leading to the issuance of multiple notices by the food inspector. Additionally, the licence of the contractor who has been cooking for the students in the college has also been lapsed.

According to sources, the contractor was supposed to renew his licence in January but he failed to do so and was subsequently discharged for negligence in providing quality food to students.

Subsequently, arrangements were made to temporarily relocate the students’ meals to another kitchen.